DK Metcalf takes flight, hurdles Eagles player (Video)

It hasn’t taken Seahawks rookie receiver DK Metcalf long to show that he’s a special player, in just his first season in the league, no less.

Metcalf stands six-foot-three, and weighs 229 pounds — most of which is muscle — so it’s no question that he’s a physical specimen who can overpower his opponents.

But he’s also extremely athletic, which he showed during Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Check out how he casually leaped over Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills, then just kept on going afterward.

Not too many receivers in the league can pull that off.

