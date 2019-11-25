Brandon Brooks reveals anxiety-induced illness forced him to leave Eagles game early

One day after Brandon Brooks was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter because of an illness, the Pro Bowl right guard revealed on social media that it was related to an anxiety condition that he’s been battling for a while now.

“I’d like to address what happened yesterday. I woke up, and did my typical routine of morning vomiting. It didn’t go away like it normally does, but I figured it would calm down once I got to the stadium. It did, but I felt exhausted,” Brooks wrote in a Twitter post Monday.

“The nausea came back, and I tried to battle through it and went out for the first drive. The nausea and vomiting came back until I left the field, and tried everything I could to get back for my teammates but just wasn’t able to do it. Make no mistake I’m NOT ashamed or embarrassed by this nor what I go through daily. I’ve had this under control for a couple of years, and had a setback yesterday. The only thing I’m upset about is that when my team needed me, I wasn’t able to be out there with and for them. Lastly, I appreciate the support of my coaches, teammates and fans. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Brooks has missed five games in his career because of anxiety, which he was diagnosed with in 2016. He appeared to have it under control the past two seasons when he didn’t miss a single game for Philadelphia, but it appears to have come back.