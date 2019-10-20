Sunday Night Football in Dallas — Eagles picked to click

The consensus Vegas line favors Dallas by 2.5 points. That sounds logical, but…

EYE have a dream. The Eagles limit the Dallas run game, and good things happen from there.

Dak Prescott is in his fourth year at the helm of the Cowboys’ offense and he’s been among the league leaders in a number of key stats including yards per attempt (8.9) and QB rating (102.9). His legs present an added dimension as he’s been sacked only seven times all season. As good as Prescott has been, the offense runs through RB Ezekiel Elliott. He’s sixth in the league with 491 yards on the ground to go along with five touchdowns this season. And injuries to Randall Cobb and Amari Cooper have forced the Cowboys to get Elliott more involved in the pass game. Backup Tony Pollard is a rookie with a wide receiver background who can present challenges as well.

Michael Gallup was looked upon to step up for Cooper last week, but had just 48 yards on seven targets. Gallup does have two 100-yard performances this season.

Do the Cowboys look at what the Vikings did to the Eagles last week with play-action and try to copy it? Probably, which means if you can get early success stifling their running game, you can get them out of rhythm. Do the Cowboys try to target CB Jalen Mills, who was activated to the roster on Saturday to see how ready he is? Or do the Cowboys get back to basics and feed Elliott, even though the Eagles have been stout against the run with the second-best defense in that regard?

Tight end Jason Witten came out of the broadcast booth and is a reliable target, although Blake Jarwin is the more athletic option. But neither of these guys is going to be the difference-maker on offense. The Eagles’ defensive line needs to win the battle up front and keep Prescott in the pocket.