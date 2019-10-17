Shooting the Bird before big game in Dallas

I’m all over the place with this one…

First, I guess I’ve heard it all by now— lots of Eagles fans are criticizing Howie Roseman for acquiring players who are currently (get this) too injured to play on Sunday. In other words, Howie should have anticipated veteran injuries and prepared better for younger replacements.

Wow. Sure, the loss of Malik Jackson, Timmy Jernigan, DeSean Jackson, Darren Sproles, a host of defensive backs and now Jason Peters due to injury has interrupted team progress on the playing field. But how is that on Howie?

In the NFL it’s not a question of IF you’re going to go down with an injury, it’s WHEN. Even so-called healthy players right now are a mass of combined boo-boo’s and soreness which they are able to play through, not without the help of legal pain-killers and corticosteroids.

Howie like other G.M.’s did the best he could to set up contingency remedies with roster depth. Unfortunately, back-up personnel planning is not an exact science.

What more do you want from Howie? He drafted Andre Dillard as Jason Peters’ trainee at left tackle. So Dillard will get the start against Dallas. Yes, Dillard got his arse beaten in limited snaps against the Vikings last Sunday, but how is that Howie’s fault? At some point you have to trust in the back-up player’s ability and will to respond to the challenge, which has nothing to do with the G.M. or the guys who scouted the player.

Sometimes we as fans forget how difficult it is for any player to excel at this brutal profession, let alone survive long enough to learn from past failures. Howie Roseman (who is not a “football guy” in the classic sense) knows enough about the game to understand this is not a board game with interchangeable pieces. You can draft and sign players based upon tangible potential to fill roles as needed, but you can never legislate mandatory learning curves. Often it takes more time and opportunity to develop players in real-game-situations than we care to admit. Unfortunately, in a 16-game regular schedule, there is only a limited amount of patience to go around. Many Eagles fans have hit that limit already.

But it’s not just the Eagles who are dealing with roster credibility due to injury. Look at the Dallas Cowboys…

Seven Cowboys players did not practice yesterday: CB Anthony Brown (hamstring), WR Randall Cobb (back), T La’el Collins (knee), WR Amari Cooper (ankle/quad), C Travis Frederick (not injury related), CB Byron Jones (hamstring) and T Tyron Smith (ankle).