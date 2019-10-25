Select Page

Posted by | Oct 25, 2019 | ,

Listen: Fletcher Cox's shotgun-wielding home invasion call to police
A burglar tried to break into the home of Fletcher Cox last week, and that wasn’t a good idea, as the Eagles defensive tackle was apparently ready to “blow his [the intruder’s] brains out.”

We know that because audio of the 911 call has recently surfaced, and it features Cox talking to an operator.

“I am secure, but I have my shotgun,” Cox can be heard saying. “I’m standing at my door if he comes into my house, I’m telling you right now. My gun is on safety and I’m going to blow his brains out.”

The intruder claimed he was trying to talk to his ex-girlfriend, who was in Cox’s home at the time. Regardless, he picked the wrong house, and we’re happy that no one was hurt in this incident.

