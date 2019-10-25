Select Page

Eagles, Texans have reached out to Broncos about trading for Chris Harris

Posted by | Oct 25, 2019 | ,

Eagles, Texans have reached out to Broncos about trading for Chris Harris
By: |
Chris Harris might be playing his last game in a Broncos uniform on Sunday.

The Pro Bowl cornerback has been heavily mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the deadline, and the Broncos have apparently listened to trade offers from a couple of teams.

That said, it remains to be seen if Denver is seriously considering moving Harris. Even Harris doubts anything will happen next week.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Broncos recently traded Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers in a move that would indicate the team is looking ahead to the future. At 2-5, the Broncos don’t appear to be contenders in the slightest, so it may be time for them to move on from Harris as well.

Broncos, Eagles, Featured, NFL, Promoted

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Eagles, Texans have reached out to Broncos about trading for Chris Harris



Related Posts

Eagles vs. England

Eagles vs. England

March 21, 2018

Sunday Night Football in Dallas — Eagles picked to click

Sunday Night Football in Dallas — Eagles picked to click

October 20, 2019

Two more side effects of Eagles' slump…

Two more side effects of Eagles&#039; slump…

October 22, 2019

Shuffle off to Buffalo, last call for Eagles before trade deadline

Shuffle off to Buffalo, last call for Eagles before trade deadline

October 24, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino