Eagles, Texans have reached out to Broncos about trading for Chris Harris

The Pro Bowl cornerback has been heavily mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the deadline, and the Broncos have apparently listened to trade offers from a couple of teams.
That said, it remains to be seen if Denver is seriously considering moving Harris. Even Harris doubts anything will happen next week.
It’s worth noting, however, that the Broncos recently traded Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers in a move that would indicate the team is looking ahead to the future. At 2-5, the Broncos don’t appear to be contenders in the slightest, so it may be time for them to move on from Harris as well.
