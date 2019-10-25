Eagles, Texans have reached out to Broncos about trading for Chris Harris

Chris Harris might be playing his last game in a Broncos uniform on Sunday.

The Pro Bowl cornerback has been heavily mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the deadline, and the Broncos have apparently listened to trade offers from a couple of teams.

The Eagles and Broncos have chatted about Chris Harris, the Texans called as well, but so far no one is near the price — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 22, 2019

That said, it remains to be seen if Denver is seriously considering moving Harris. Even Harris doubts anything will happen next week.

#Broncos CB Chris Harris to me on talk he might get traded: “I doubt it happens.” — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 23, 2019

It’s worth noting, however, that the Broncos recently traded Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers in a move that would indicate the team is looking ahead to the future. At 2-5, the Broncos don’t appear to be contenders in the slightest, so it may be time for them to move on from Harris as well.