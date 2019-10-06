Select Page

Eagles, Jets fans trade punches in crazy fight during game (Video)

New Jersey and Philadelphia border each other, so there’s no love lost when these two geographic NFL rivals square off on the field.

Normally it’s of the preseason variety, as the Jets and Eagles play each other in the final exhibition game of August every year.

On Sunday, though, the two teams squared off at Lincoln Financial Field, and one particular Jets fan was not thrilled with the City of Brotherly bros behind him. As such, the two traded a few vicious punches, and it was pretty clear who won that round, as you can see in the video clip below.

Yeesh.

