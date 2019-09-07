You know it won't be easy!

If you absorbed that stinker between Green Bay and Da Bears, you already understand how the Eagles offense could be forgiven if it ain’t exactly right on Sunday. You understand how any offense (pro or college) which hasn’t really played together in over 8 months could really suck the first time out.

That’s the way it could be against the Redskins. And vice-versa.

Compounding the Eagles sitch is many, many starters are just now coming off the injury report.

The only players who are out for the game are linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), tackle Jordan Mailata (back), and quarterback Nate Sudfeld (left wrist). Everyone else was a full participant in Friday’s practice and will be available.

So getting their very first full combat reps of 2019 in this one will be QB Carson Wentz, LG Brandon Brooks, DT Fletcher Cox, DE Derek Barnett, CB Ronald Darby, LB Nigel Bradham, and S Rodney Mcleod. You could also throw WR DeSean Jackson and WR Alshon Jeffery into that mix since both had such limited reps in the preseason.

Of course you worry that Wentz and his Weapons could have used a little more together time in actual game conditions in the preseason. This is the risk we assume when dealing prudently with rehabbing athletes. Buying time to heal has its long-term rewards but also its short-term capital risks.

The Redskins are a Gruden-esque mess on offense, but their defense is going to pluck the nerves of any budding vision you may have of the Eagles’ offense.

Chris McPherson (PE.com): “The Redskins’ strongest position group is the defensive line, led by first-round picks from Alabama, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Allen started all 16 games as a defensive end, recording 61 total tackles (35 solo), 11 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. Payne had a standout rookie season last year. He posted 35 tackles (14 solo) with five sacks, three passes defensed, eight quarterback hurries, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 2018.