Select Page

Watch: Vernon Davis goes airborne, hurdles defender for craziest TD of season so far

Posted by | Sep 8, 2019 | ,

Watch: Vernon Davis goes airborne, hurdles defender for craziest TD of season so far
By: |
Redskins tight end Vernon Davis made half the Eagles defense look silly on one particular play in the first quarter of Sunday’s game.

Davis was targeted as a safety valve on a third-and-two situation, catching a pass for what looked to be just a short gain to move the sticks.

It was enough to pick up the first down, but Davis wanted more, and he got it. Rather than going out of bounds, Davis hurdled a defender, then broke two tackles to burst through the Eagles defense, eventually rumbling all the way down the field for a 48-yard touchdown.

The 35-year-old vet turned back the clock on that play.

Eagles, NFL

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Watch: Vernon Davis goes airborne, hurdles defender for craziest TD of season so far



Related Posts

DeSean Jackson is Back in Philly

DeSean Jackson is Back in Philly

March 15, 2019

Sixers F Mike Scott drops Eagles fan with vicious punch (Video)

Sixers F Mike Scott drops Eagles fan with vicious punch (Video)

September 8, 2019

On with the show…

On with the show…

September 4, 2019

DeSean Jackson, Quinton Dunbar trade blows during fight (Video)

DeSean Jackson, Quinton Dunbar trade blows during fight (Video)

September 8, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino