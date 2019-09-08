Watch: Vernon Davis goes airborne, hurdles defender for craziest TD of season so far

Redskins tight end Vernon Davis made half the Eagles defense look silly on one particular play in the first quarter of Sunday’s game.

Davis was targeted as a safety valve on a third-and-two situation, catching a pass for what looked to be just a short gain to move the sticks.

It was enough to pick up the first down, but Davis wanted more, and he got it. Rather than going out of bounds, Davis hurdled a defender, then broke two tackles to burst through the Eagles defense, eventually rumbling all the way down the field for a 48-yard touchdown.

The 35-year-old vet turned back the clock on that play.