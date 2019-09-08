Select Page

Sixers F Mike Scott drops Eagles fan with vicious punch (Video)

Mike Scott may play for the Sixers, but he sure wasn’t feeling the brotherly love before Sunday’s Redskins-Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field kicked off.

Scott grew up in Chesapeake, Va., so he’s been a lifelong Redskins fan. And given that he lives in Philly, he decided to hit up Sunday’s divisional showdown.

It appeared that he didn’t get along with a few of the Eagles fans tailgating before the game, as he was seen getting into it with them, then throwing a few punches as well. Scott actually dropped one particular fan, who was seen hitting the deck.

Yeesh.

