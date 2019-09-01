Los Terminados

The Eagles announced the following 12 roster moves on Saturday to get to the 53-player limit:

Placed CB Jalen Mills on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

Released the following players:

G/C Stefen Wisniewski

Waived the following players:

RB Josh Adams

TE Alex Ellis

DT Treyvon Hester

G Sua Opeta

TE Joshua Perkins

RB Boston Scott

RB Wendell Smallwood

QB Clayton Thorson

T Brett Toth

WR Greg Ward