Interior design on display in Philly vs. Atlanta

Both the Eagles and the Falcons have interior design—or, defensive line—issues right now.

The Eagles have lost DT Malik Jackson for the season (Lis Franc). That will require some design alterations not only to Philly’s rotation on the line, but also some last-minute preparations for whomever they decide to bring up in Malik’s place.

Meanwhile the Falcons had major contain issues in giving up 172 yards on the ground to the Vikings in their season-opening loss. Most of that yardage was sacrificed on outside runs.

But their big inside guys were not the problem. The Atlanta interior line was smothering the inside-the-tackles stuff. No doubt Doug Pederson is watching that tape as we speak.

In fact, EYE think Doug will be very selective in calling inside run plays against Atlanta.

According to Will McFadden at AtlantaFalcons.com, it will be tough for the Eagles to establish anything between the tackles.

“Let’s start with Grady Jarrett , who looked like the best player on the field for the Falcons on Sunday. Jarrett has always been effective as both a pass rusher and a run defender, but he seemed to be operating at an even higher level than usual against the Vikings.”

“We’ve known about Grady, but to see him take another step this off-season and where he’s starting this season, I think that goes a lot to the work that he put in even when he wasn’t here; the unseen grind,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said.

Jarrett finished with five tackles against the Vikings – tied with Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun for third-most on the team – and he also had the Falcons’ only sack and forced fumble.