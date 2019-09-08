DeSean Jackson, Quinton Dunbar trade blows during fight (Video)

Welcome home, DeSean Jackson.

D-Jax played in his first game with the Eagles on Sunday — where his career once began, as the team initially drafted him — and it didn’t take long for him to get into it with his opponents.

Maybe it’s because Jackson had a bone to pick with the Redskins, given that he once played for them, or maybe he really didn’t like Quinton Dunbar. Whatever the reason, he and Dunbar were seen getting into it at one point in the first half of the game — trading a few punches.

Football is officially back, and so is D-Jax.