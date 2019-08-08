Time for Eagles to Titan up!

The Eagles kick off their preseason schedule with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night (ironically a team originally from Houston, Texas). What ideally you want to see is the state of the Eagles system— is it “tight” in lining up, making substitutions, guys in the right places, guys avoiding “false starts”?
The Titans are as always a team which prides itself in its physicality. They present an excellent test for the Eagles’ system, especially our younger players and vets trying to make the team, in that you must prove you can remain organized whilst enduring getting punched in the mouth.
The Titans are coming to the Linc and it’s a 7:30 P.M. EST start time. Beans Watt will be there in the stands. He will give us a full report, I’m sure.
Both teams are working on figuring out personnel combinations. The final score won’t matter as much as how well or how badly personnel combinations fit into the mix.
Traditionally the Titans represent the kind of team which often gives the Eagles problems in adjustments during the game. That’s because the Titans usually balance smash-mouth tactics with finesse on offense. So you’re always struggling with match-ups in personnel.
We’ll probably get to see the first-team players on both sides for at least a series or two. Then it becomes an audition for the open spots on both rosters.
Arthur Smith is the new offensive coordinator for the Titans, but he seems to be leaving the bones of Matt LaFleur’s offense intact. Thus no excuse for the Eagles’ defensive game plan if things become helter-skelter.
We may see Marcus Mariota, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, Delanie Walker, and Tajae Sharpe on the field together for the first time. That’s an impressive group. Davis has been the star of Titans training camp through the first ten practices, making eye-popping catches regularly and generally looking the part of a bonafide WR1. This will be a momentary but good test of our current Eagles secondary coverage.
Remember Dennis “Hagrid” Kelly? He’s going to get the start at left tackle for the Titans. In the past he has been their backup RT, but Taylor Lewan is suspended for 4 games for violating PED policy.
Backup QB snaps will go to Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside.
Another interesting angle— former Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien is expected to suit up for the Eagles, just one year after his season-ending ACL tear prompted the Titans to go out and sign Kenny Vaccaro.
If you’re keeping score at home, here are the unofficial depth charts for the game:
QB: Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, Cody Kessler, Clayton Thorson
RB: Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Darren Sproles, Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams, Boston Scott, Donnel Pumphrey
WR: Alshon Jeffery, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Shelton Gibson, Carlton Agudosi
WR: DeSean Jackson, Mack Hollins, Charles Johnson, Braxton Miller
WR: Nelson Agholor, Marken Michel, Greg Ward, DeAndre Thompkins
TE: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers, Joshua Perkins, Will Tye, Alex Ellis
LT: Jason Peters, Andre Dillard, Ryan Bates
LG: Isaac Seumalo, Stefen Wisniewski, Sua Opeta, Anthony Fabiano
RG: Brandon Brooks, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Matt Pryor, Nate Herbig
RT: Lane Johnson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jordan Mailata
DE: Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Shareef Miller, Kasim Edebali
DE: Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Daeshon Hall
DT: Fletcher Cox, Hassan Ridgeway, Bruce Hector,
DT: Malik Jackson, Tim Jernigan, Treyvon Hester, Kevin Wilkins
MLB: Nigel Bradham, Paul Worrilow, T.J. Edwards
OLB: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Nathan Gerry, Asantay Brown
OLB: Zach Brown, L.J. Fort, Alex Singleton
CB: Avonte Maddox, Rasul Douglas, Orlando Scandrick, Josh Hawkins, Ajene Harris, Jalen Mills
CB: Ronald Darby, Sidney Jones, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Jeremiah McKinnon, Jay Liggins
S: Rodney McLeod, Andrew Sendejo, Johnathan Cyprien, Trae Elston
S: Malcolm Jenkins, Tre Sullivan, Blake Countess, Deiondre’ Hall
K: Jake Elliott
P: Cameron Johnston
LS: Rick Lovato
KR: Miles Sanders, Corey Clement, Donnel Pumphrey
PR: Darren Sproles, DeSean Jackson, Boston Scott
H: Cameron Johnston
Offensive Positions—TITANS
Defensive Positions—TITANS
Special Teams Positions—TITANS
