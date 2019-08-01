Andy Reid campaigns for Donovan McNabb to make Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb once led his team to a Super Bowl in the 2014 season, and while he came close to winning a title that year, it was the closest he’d come to the Lombardi Trophy during his career.

The knock on McNabb was always that he could rack up yards, but that didn’t amount to winning, which is why he never won a title. Not only that, McNabb also was known for having issues with a few of his teammates, such as Terrell Owens.

No one knows McNabb better than Andy Reid, though, as Big Red coached the signal-caller in his prime years. Reid came out and said McNabb belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Listen, I’m his biggest fan. I was there. I know he belongs there,” Reid said. “You talk about the great players in the National Football League? Five championship games, a Super Bowl? All those things? Good football player. Great football player, and did some things that weren’t being done at that particular time in a lot of areas. I think the world of him.”

Interesting. Not sure too many people agree.