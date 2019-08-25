Andrew Luck's message to Eagles

Andrew Luck’s decision to retire from the sport that nearly crippled him is an honorable one. He’s walking away from guaranteed money, while he’s still able to walk.

Luck is fortunate he has accumulated earnings and an architectural engineering degree to fall back upon. But the unintended message he’s sending to the Eagles is even the best plans on paper have a way of turning sour because of a thing called life.

Life throws stuff at professional athletes just like it throws unexpected stuff at you and me.

As the Eagles prepare for the final preseason exercise against the Jets this week, with a wave of roster cuts and possible trades and some retirements of a different nature to come, Luck’s decision to leave the NFL is having an introspective effect upon the entire organization.

We’ve all been a little giddy about a talent-rich roster that looks like it can’t miss in achieving extended on-field success.

Yet peel back the excited optimism and there has to be concern over just how fragile a winning combination in the NFL can be.

Andrew Luck was probably the best overall QB in the league not named Brady before he got broken. The Colts franchise had built its 10-year plan almost entirely around him.

The Eagles have invested similarly in Carson Wentz. There is no turning back on that franchise investment now. Wentz, 26, begins this season with a four-year, $128 million extension secured this spring.

But like Luck, Wentz has endured his share of serious injury and the emotional stress that comes with getting knocked down, getting up, and getting knocked down again.

Wentz himself admits there were times last season when his back hurt so much he couldn’t sit down. The Eagles finally shut him down mid-season, but that didn’t shut down the pain or frustration.

Tim McManus of ESPN.com did possibly one of his best pieces of writing in this report on just how low Wentz’ mindset had fallen after his second major injury and rehab process. It’s a telling read.

The Eagles’ master plan may very well be in good hands, but Andrew Luck has just given them a cautionary tale about taking anything for granted.

We’ve got updates to follow on some trade speculation and on upcoming roster decisions. Give me about 8 hours to sort them out. Right now, some reports are phony (like alleged trade deals for Alshon Jeffery and Nate Sudfeld) and some appear solid (Brooks and Peters are ahead of schedule on O-Line progress).