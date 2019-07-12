50th Anniversary of the 1969 Eagles…

This is a topic EYE bet no one in the mainstream media will be celebrating…

First off, most of our readers here were not yet born in 1969.

That fact acknowledged, the 1969 Eagles were a hot mess and in many ways forgettable.

That team went 4-9-1. I was a senior in high school in Berwyn, Pa. As the torrential rains fell over the region yesterday, I was inspired to remember how miserable that season was, and how miserable I was as a teen wolf.

In 1969, Leonard Tose bought the Eagles from Jery Wolman for $16,155,000 (equivalent to $110,372,954 today), then a record for a professional sports franchise sale. Tose’s first official act was to fire Coach Joe Kuharich after a disappointing 24–41–1 record during his five-year reign. He followed this by naming former Eagles receiving great Pete Retzlaff as General Manager and Jerry Williams as coach.

It just didn’t work out, kind of like my life wasn’t working out that well either back then. Maybe that’s why I felt such an affinity for a bad team.

The omen was cast in the Eagles’ 1st-round draft selection of RB Leroy Keyes (Purdue) at #3 overall. That just never panned out. It got so bad, they tried to convert Keyes to a cornerback.

The roster for 1969: