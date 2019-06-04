Catching up, Eagles style…

Sorry EYE am, took a mini-vacay until voluntary OTAs started again.

I followed your comments up to about mid-day Monday. Then I knew Dougie was giving a press conference about the same time, so I slacked off for a few hours.

I devoted those hours to assessing my finances. Not a pretty picture because I committed the cardinal sin of buying a new house before the old house was sold.

But it is a good reminder of why the mastermind Belichick is so smart in how he deals with “old houses”…sell them a year too early rather than a year too late.

So here we are, with two OTA weeks passed and only one week remaining of organized team activities before mandatory minicamp.

DC Jim Schwartz puts it into perspective:

“This time of year, we’re really not competing against each other. The players are really competing against themselves,” Schwartz said earlier this week. “They’re not competing against their teammates; they’re not competing against somebody else at the position or the offense. They’re competing to get themselves better as a player. We try to keep that in mind at this time of year.”

Geez, I think there’s always some level of competition among players who show up for these OTAs. Nobody wants to be the guy in shorts who gets pancaked or beat deep by another guy in shorts.

Anyhoo, methinks what Schwartz is hinting at is the physicality of the game is absent for the most part in OTAs. That’s a good thing when you are preparing guys for a potential 23-game season (counting preseason and playoff games).

So maybe what OTAs are really about is learning the playbook?

“It’s a lot of mental repetition,” said wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, a second-round draft pick. “They want to see how much of what you are taught in the classroom you can retain and then take onto the practice field. Everything has to be extremely precise in this offense. What you do matters because there are players around you that depend on you to be in the right place at the right time.