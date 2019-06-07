Carson Wentz reacts to massive four-year contract extension

The Eagles elected to let former quarterback Nick Foles test the free-agent market, which resulted in him signing with the Jaguars.

As such, it was presumed that the team was making a long-term commitment to Carson Wentz, and apparently, that’s exactly the case.

The team reportedly signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million contract extension, which essentially locks him up for the next six years.

Eagles are giving Carson Wentz a four-year, $128 million contract extension that include guarantees over $107 million, per source. Wentz’s total deal is now six years for $154 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2019

Wentz, understandably, was quite happy about it. Check out what he had to say to his teammates, fans and the Eagles organization on Twitter after the news broke.

It’s a big commitment to a player that has already experienced a wealth of injuries, but apparently, the Eagles believe Wentz is progressing well in his recovery. To his credit, he did have a great 2018 campaign, statistically-speaking.

Carson Wentz recorded the best 3rd-year in NFL history: #1 Highest rating (102.2)

#1 Highest comp % (69.6%)

(min 400 att) He did so coming off a torn ACL & playing with a broken bone in his back. He did so w/ no WR catching over 65 passes & no RB avg over 4.3 YPC. Worth it. — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 7, 2019

If Wentz can stay healthy, he’ll be worth the money. Time will tell.