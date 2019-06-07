Select Page

Carson Wentz reacts to massive four-year contract extension

Posted by | Jun 7, 2019 | ,

Carson Wentz reacts to massive four-year contract extension
By: |
The Eagles elected to let former quarterback Nick Foles test the free-agent market, which resulted in him signing with the Jaguars.

As such, it was presumed that the team was making a long-term commitment to Carson Wentz, and apparently, that’s exactly the case.

The team reportedly signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million contract extension, which essentially locks him up for the next six years.

Wentz, understandably, was quite happy about it. Check out what he had to say to his teammates, fans and the Eagles organization on Twitter after the news broke.

It’s a big commitment to a player that has already experienced a wealth of injuries, but apparently, the Eagles believe Wentz is progressing well in his recovery. To his credit, he did have a great 2018 campaign, statistically-speaking.

If Wentz can stay healthy, he’ll be worth the money. Time will tell.

Eagles, NFL, Updates

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Carson Wentz reacts to massive four-year contract extension



Related Posts

More Eagles scuttlebutt in a slow news cycle…

More Eagles scuttlebutt in a slow news cycle…

May 31, 2019

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles Agree to Four-Year Extension

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles Agree to Four-Year Extension

June 7, 2019

D-Day perspective for an Eagles fan…

D-Day perspective for an Eagles fan…

June 6, 2019

Sal Paolantonio Embodies Memorial Day, Philadelphia Eagles and America

Sal Paolantonio Embodies Memorial Day, Philadelphia Eagles and America

May 27, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino