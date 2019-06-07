LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 10: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles gives a thumbs up prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles and QB Carson Wentz have agreed to a four-year, $128 million extension ($107 million guaranteed) that keeps Wentz with the team through 2024. The deal also gives him the most guaranteed money in NFL history. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and makes him the first signal-caller from the 2016 class to sign an extension, as well as the fourth-highest paid quarterback in terms of annual salary.

The #Eagles and QB Carson Wentz agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $128M, source said, with guarantees taking it over $100M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles and Carson Wentz Agree on Four-Year Extension

Wentz is coming off of back-to-back injury-shortened seasons, in which he played in only 24 games. In his absence, then-backup Nick Foles took the Eagles to the playoffs twice, including their win in Super Bowl LII. Wentz missed the final three games and playoffs of the 2017 season due to a torn ACL and missed the final five games, as well as the playoffs, last season as a result of a stress fracture in his back.

In three seasons, the former second-overall pick has passed for 10,152 yards and 70 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017, and prior to his injury, was considered one of the top candidates to win the NFL’s MVP award. Wentz’s extension comes before the much-awaited Dak Prescott and Jared Goff extensions.

6 more years of Carson Wentz bein’ Carson Wentz#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/MS1tcU4i5g — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 7, 2019

With Foles now in Jacksonville, the Eagles are banking on Wentz returning to full health in 2019 and beyond, and early indications are positive. Tight end Zach Ertz had high praise for the quarterback earlier this week saying that, “the guy probably should have won it two years ago, and he’s playing at a very similar level to that right now as he was then, in my opinion.” He has been a full participant in OTAs.

Wentz already ranks sixth all-time in Eagles franchise history in passing yards and touchdown passes, as well as setting the franchise record for most touchdown passes in a single season. He is 23-17 as a starter and has yet to start a playoff game. Wentz will play the 2019 and 2020 seasons on his rookie deal.

