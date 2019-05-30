McCoy says he wants to play for a contender. Most free agents say the same thing. What are they gonna say, “Man I want to play for a losing team, long as I’m getting my game checks…”?
He would have been a great fit for the Eagles. The Missing Link at interior pass rusher… But for some ungodly reason McCoy is obsessed with the AFC North.
Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy visited the Cleveland Browns last Friday and visited the Ravens for TWO DAYS IN A ROW this week.What the?
And there’s another AFC North team that could be a factor: the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Tampa Bay Buc has indicated he has had discussions with the Bengals.
“Don’t overlook the Cincinnati Bengals, who have one of McCoy’s old coaches in Tampa, [former Maryland head coach] Mark Duffner, on staff as a senior defensive assistant,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said. “McCoy is also close with Bengals stars A.J. Green and Geno Atkins. It is safe to say he’s getting the pitch for recruiting from all angles.”
I guess you could never call the rococo-designed NovaCare Complex a facility which resembles a country club.
Anyway, while The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec has written that “the Ravens are pretty well stocked in defensive linemen, [so McCoy] might be a luxury in Baltimore rather than a necessity,” The Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shafer wrote: “Even with the big names returning along the Ravens’ defensive line, as well as those still yet to break out, there is space for a talent like McCoy.”
That’s kinda the feeling I had about the Eagles’ possibly signing McCoy. And yes, I guess that would be a luxury we can’t afford.
NFL Network’s Marlon Favorite believes the Browns are the best fit for McCoy.
EYE guess the Eagles made the right decision to pass on McCoy. Just wondering if they could have asked him for the double-check contender discount?
View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: So ya wanted Gerald McCoy, eh Eagles fans?