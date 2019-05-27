PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 23: ESPN reporter Sal Paolantonio interviews Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles after the game against the Houston Texans at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia defeats Houston 32-30. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Today is Memorial Day. A day where Americans across the country take a pause and pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for peace and freedom. With the weather turning warm and balmy, there is the fervent enthusiasm for summer. Which means the beginning of OTAs, training camp and a new football season on the horizon.

Football is engulfed in the makeup of the United States’ identity. It was in the city of Philadelphia, where the foundational constitution of America was drafted and implemented. 158 years after the Second Continental Congress, the Philadelphia Eagles football team was established.

And it would be Sal Paolantonio, a former gunnery officer, who would be on the front lines to cover Philadelphia’s most transformative football moment in the city’s history. To watch his Eagles capture the essence of what it means to be an American.

Sal Paolantonio Exudes Bravery on the Battlefield

Sal Paolantonio was wrapped in the pandemonium of New York sports from a young age. Covering sports was always Paolantonio’s dream. Receiving a bachelor of arts degree from New York University, young Sal was ready to take on the world, bringing the sports stories from the fields into the fingertips of American citizens.

But there was a void in Sal’s identity. It was finding his purpose. It was experiencing hardship and perspective that he could bring into a career in journalism. So the Queens native took up the call to arms and joined the United States Navy.

“I just didn’t feel ready to get a job as a reporter,” Paolantonio said. “I hadn’t seen or done enough. So, I went to sea. Best career decision I ever made in my life.”

While at sea during the height of the Cold War, Paolantonio saw true sacrifice. He experienced the depths of evil and how operating on a unified front can lead to success. Sal’s service on the USS Ouellette and USS Haleakala demonstrated how patriotism and acts of honor can boost the cultural morale of America. And the freedom that the military attempt to preserve, paves the way for individuals to pursue their dreams. Like playing football.

“I learned discipline, the power of teamwork, the importance of preparation in any job you undertake,” reflects Paolantonio. “The friendships I made on the ocean have lasted a lifetime.

Paolantonio Uses Military Experience to Shape Journalism Career

Sal Paolantonio received the United Nations Meritorious Service Medal in 1983. This award solidified his legacy, predicated by decades of family involvement in the military.

It would be ten years after receiving his medal of service before Paolantonio would get a job with the Philadelphia Inquirer, covering the Philadelphia Eagles. Sal would cover the conclusion of the Randall Cunningham era, where he would get an inside look of how much the Eagles meant to the Philadelphia way of life.

As the Eagles were transitioning towards the Andy Reid, Donovan McNabb, and Terrell Owens saga, Sal Paolantonio landed a job at ESPN. As America started to become culturally obsessed with football, it was Paolantonio who became a staple on SportsCenter, NFL Live, Sunday Night Countdown and Monday Night Countdown.

“Everything about football is show business,” states Paolantonio. “It’s pageantry, color, big stadiums. People congregating for a mass consumption cultural event. That’s what we do best in this country.”

Sal Paolantonio and the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles

America loves an underdog story. The city of Philadelphia has always embraced the blue-collar mantra.

There were moments during Sal Paolantonio’s military service that wasn’t easy. The endearing belief in the mission to preserve America’s constitutional rights enabled Sal to conquer these adverse moments. And would eventually serve as inspiration when covering the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles got off to a fast start. But Carson Wentz’ injury would temporarily halt this winning season. But the team never lost hope. In the locker room after Wentz got hurt, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins addressed the team with a passionate, zealous speech. It galvanized the team, according to Sal, who was there to witness the “coming together” moment.

“What Malcolm Jenkins said to the team hammered home the point that all was not lost and that they had a chance to go on and still do something very special as a team,” recounts Paolantonio.

Paolantonio Captures the Essence of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win

The Eagles’ unity would propel them to a home victory in the NFC Divisional Round against the Atlanta Falcons. A 38-7 blowout against the number one rated defense of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship. Suddenly, the underdog Eagles were becoming the fan favourites in Super Bowl LII against the much-hated New England Patriots. Paolantonio would be the first hand source to moments forever etched into Philadelphia sports lore. From Nick Foles’ “Philly Special” to Brandon Graham’s strip fumble on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the Eagles would win a thrilling 41-33 Super Bowl. Nick Foles, who once thought of quitting football altogether, would throw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, capturing the Super Bowl MVP.

As Sal Paolantonio was covering this historic moment, he saw the city of Philadelphia go into full blown jubilation. For many Philly citizens, they were waiting for a Super Bowl championship their whole lives. And Paolantonio put all these special moments that the Eagles fan base experienced that historic season in a book entitled “The Philly Special.”

“I moved here in 1985 and I’ve been covering the team for a quarter of a century and if you do anything for 25 years, especially covering an NFL team as closely as I have, a lot of people have to sacrifice along the way and support you along the way. So I wrote this book to them — the guy who has cut my lawn and cut my hair and my mailman and the guys at my gas station and the nurses at Cooper Hospital — they’re all Eagles fans,” says Paolantonio.

Sal Paolantonio Firmly Believes in the Intersection between Football and the Military

For Sal, being on the front lines of sports history wouldn’t have been possible without his involvement in the military. Football has always possessed an integral relationship with the military, from the days of General Douglas MacArthur coaching this great game.

From coast to coast, all Americans can celebrate and honor those who took the call to stand on guard, so that we can gather together and watch football. So we can join in the celebrations of underdog stories like the Philadelphia Eagles.

But most importantly on this Memorial Day, we can appreciate journalists like Sal Paolantonio, who used his military experience as motivation to capture moments that captivate American culture and society.

“Remember what you learned,” Paolantonio said. “Don’t forget those you left behind. Bring that sense of community with you.”

