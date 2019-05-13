Eagles observations on rookie minicamp…and other stuff

Meanwhile, we’ve signed another quarterback. WHAT?
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles will sign former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler to a contract Monday.
EYE don’t get it. Unless Carson Wentz is further away from medical clearance to start the season, this move makes little sense to me.
Kessler, a former third-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, is 2-10 as a starter in his three-year career with the Browns and Jaguars. He has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions for an 83.7 quarterback rating. Kessler went 0-8 with the Browns in his rookie season of 2016, but completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,380 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions for a 92.3 passer rating.
Kessler’s performance wasn’t enough to start a game in 2017 as he was inactive for the first six games of the season. He went 11-for-23 for 126 yards and an interception in three games. The Browns traded Kessler to the Jaguars in 2018, where he replaced Blake Bortles late in the season and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 709 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 77.4 passer rating in five games (four starts).
Again, this move on the surface is puzzling. Is this a challenge to Nate Sudfeld as the backup QB in waiting, or is this an expression of concern over Carson Wentz’ health?
I don’t know….maybe I’m overreacting.
It’s been really difficult to find any workout observations of rookie minicamp by anyone who was actually there. Apparently these workouts are considered confidential.
So EYE can only guess how our 11 undrafted free agent rookies (plus tryout players) fared over the weekend in non-contact drills:
Below are all the players listed by position:
Quarterback (2)
Clayton Thorson – 5th Round Pick
Running Back (5)
Miles Sanders – 2nd Round Pick
Ryan Fulse – Tryout
D.J. Knox – Tryout
Tre Watson – Tryout
Nico Evans – UDFA
Wide Receiver (8)
DeAndre Thompkins – UDFA
Kaian Duverger – Tryout
Marshall Ellick – Tryout
Jovon Durante – Tryout
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside – 2nd Round Pick
Marken Michel
Delane Hart-Johnson – Tryout
Dorren Miller
Tight End (2)
Scott Orndoff – Tryout
Darneail Jenkins – Tryout
Offensive Line (8)
Keegan Render (C) – UDFA
Nick Linder (C) – Tryout
Nate Herbig (G) – UDFA
Ryan Bates (OT) – UDFA
Johnny Gibson (G) – Tryout
Casey Tucker (OT) – Tryout
Andre Dillard (OT) – 1st Round Pick
Sua Opeta (G) – UDFA
Defensive Line (8)
Claudy Mathieu (DE) – Tryout
Anthony Rush (DT) – UDFA
Mike Ramsay (DT) – Tryout
Kendal Vickers (DE) – Tryout
Shareef Miller (DE) – 4th Round Pick
Kevin Wilkins (DT) – UDFA
Louis Vecchio (DE) – Tryout
Joe Ostman (DE)
Linebacker (7)
Jerry Iweh – Tryout
Joey Alfieri – UDFA
Asantay Brown – Tryout
Oluwaseun Idowus – Tryout
T.J. Edwards – UDFA
Mason Moe – Tryout
Defensive Back (9)
Albert Smalls – Tryout
Marko Myers – Tryout
Wesley Sutton – Tryout
Ajene Harris – Tryout
Weston Steelhammer – Tryout
Kyle Gibson – Tryout
Tyrell Gilbert – Tryout
Mercy Maston – Tryout
Jay Liggins – UDFA
Specialists
Kevin Bletze (LS) – Tryout
If anything of substance leaks out of the now-expired rookie minicamp, we will report it here. For now, MUM’s the word. Happy MUM’s Day!
View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Eagles observations on rookie minicamp...and other stuff