Small late haul for Eagles highlights a “sensible shoes” draft approach

A native of Wheaton, Illinois, Thorson was a four-star recruit and the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the country out of Wheaton North High School. A first-team All-State selection as a senior, Thorson twice led his high school to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.

The Birds then traded that 246th overall pick they got from the Patriots in the Thorson affair to the Colts. What they got in exchange was veteran defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway. The 6-2, 305-pound Ridgeway was a fourth-round choice of the Colts in 2016 out of Texas. In three seasons in Indianapolis, Ridgeway posted 41 tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one pass defensed in 34 games (six starts). This past year, the 24-year-old Ridgeway had six tackles and one for loss in five games.

The Mansfield, Texas native was a two-year starter at the University of Texas where he amassed 92 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries (one touchdown), and one pass defensed.

Probably a solid draft overall for the Birds, but a net haul of only 5 rookies and a veteran defensive tackle looking for a fresh start.

The MACH 10 competition here is officially deadlocked at one correct pick each among Palm Feathers, Lupes, Beanstalk, Kent Phil, Kenny Kenemeka, and Stine.

There is still a “MACH 5” UDFA wild card option in play which only four entrants took advantage of: Brizer, Palm Feathers, South Philly Ben and Lupes. It could be a factor which determines the MACH 10 winner, but it will be 9 more days before we have that final factor ciphered.

Speaking of UDFA signings, here’s what we have so far as of this writing (will update):

LB T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin

OG Iosua Opeta, Weber State

DT Kevin Wilkins, Rutgers

DT Anthony Rush, UAB

OG Ryan Bates, Penn State

CB Jamalcolm Liggins, Dickinson State

WR Deandre Thompkins, Penn State

OG Nate Herbig, Stanford

LB Joey Alfieri, Stanford

RB Nico Evans, Wyoming

CB/LB/S Tyrell Gilbert, Cincinnati

DE Louis Vecchio, Vanderbilt

LB Jerry Iweh, Fairmont State

CB Marko Myers – [ROOKIE MINICAMP TRYOUT]

WR Marshall Ellick, Stony Brook – [ROOKIE MINICAMP TRYOUT]

TE Darneail Jenkins, Rocky Mountain College – [ROOKIE MINICAMP TRYOUT]

Some generous grades to the Rounds 4-through-7 picks were given by Tim McManus of ESPN.com:

Round 4, No. 138 overall: DE Shareef Miller: “My take: After using their first three picks on offensive players, the Eagles address the defensive front with Miller, who had 7.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss last season. He’s known for his strength and effort but lacks polish. He’ll have a chance to develop further as a pass rusher behind Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett.”

GRADE: B

[EYE note—with Chris Long again implying in public he is probably not coming back to the Eagles, the pick for Shareef Miller makes a lot more sense.]

Round 5, No. 167 overall: QB Clayton Thorson: “My take: Carson Wentz‘s teammate at North Dakota State, Easton Stick, goes off the board one pick before the Eagles get on the clock, so they select Thorson, a 6-foot-4, 222-pound QB who started all four years at Northwestern. He has a good arm but lacked consistency as a thrower (58.4-percent completion rate). The coaches will work to develop him as Wentz and Nate Sudfeld man the first two quarterback spots.”

GRADE: B-

A lot of Eagles fans are disappointed in the low-volume draft haul this year, and some are frustrated that the Eagles didn’t add a Safety or LB prospect in the draft. But EYE reckon Howie Roseman saw better value and basically equal talent in the UDFA pool at those positions, not to mention some competent and affordable veterans at those positions will be eventually released by other teams in June (signing them late avoids the compensatory pick trap).