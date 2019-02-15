~BROZ gears up for Eagles draft

“A few newsworthy events pertaining to the Eagles’ defense have materialized since the last CMD a week ago: 1) Safety Rodney McLeod agreed to a restructured contract, freeing up cap space and ensuring stability in the Eagles’ Safety corps, and 2) DE Chris Long, who most assumed was a goner, made remarks indicating he could be back next year. That’s good news, because while the Eagles’ defense was respectable last year (12th in NFL in PPG Allowed, 7th in Rushing YDS Allowed, 8th in league with 44 sacks), they rarely were game-changers.

“The defense suffered a sadistic amount of year-ending injuries which crippled the unit, but also gave some young guys in the secondary some valuable playing time. The fact that these emergency backups held Drew Brees and the Saints to 20 points in the playoffs proves that some hidden gems have been discovered. Assuming the guys on IR return (Derek Barnett, Jalen Mills, McLeod, etc), the Eagles’ defense could once again become a weapon, providing they can find another good pass rusher.

“Rashan Gary is one of the most interesting prospects in this draft. Going to Michigan as the unanimous top recruit in his class, he was one of the most heralded D-Line prospects in recent history. While Gary was very good for the Wolverines, his on-field production didn’t match the tremendous hype (9 sacks, 23 TFL in college career). Nevertheless, the ability, power, speed and raw tools are obvious. Gary’s name is frequently included in “Top 5 Players” lists, and while I would be leery of taking him that high, he is a steal at #25. The thought here is that NFL coaches will be able to unlock his potential and turn him into a pass-rushing, run-stuffing force that can play up and down a 4-man front in multiple packages. His potential is off the charts.”

