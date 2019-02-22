Big day for nickelbacks thanks to Temple's Tavon Young

Like most of the rest of the league, the Philadelphia Eagles have valued their nickelbacks more and more over the past five seasons. That’s because in a passing league you are going to have to rely more on that extra guy with corner skills to take over in obvious pass-coverage situations for a linebacker whose forte is not exactly coverage.

We’ve seen guys who were once buried on the depth chart at cornerback come to life as the nickelback, the “third corner” on passing downs. In recent Eagles history, Ron Brooks comes to mind in the 2016 season…then there was Patrick Robinson in the 2017 season. De’Vante Bausby opened some eyes in the 2018 preseason. Then Sidney Jones tried to lock down the spot. Rasul Douglas and Avonte Maddox got their shots.

HOPPER CANADIAN FACTOID: In Canadian football, where five defensive backs are considered the norm, the position is known as a defensive halfback.

Anyway, the nickelback role as a position group just got paid.

Temple’s own Tavon Young has agreed to a contract extension with the Ravens, according to multiple reports, worth $29 million over three years. That’s a lot of bread for a nickelback.