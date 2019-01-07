Video shows Cody Parkey's field goal tipped by Eagles DT Treyvon Hester

The Eagles pulled off a stunning upset in Sunday’s Wild Card Game against the Bears, even though Chicago was a kick away from snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in the final seconds.

Unfortunately for them, Cody Parkey’s 43-yard field goal attempt bounced off both the upright and the crossbar, and fell short. Even worse, Parkey drained his first attempt, but Eagles head coach Doug Pederson called timeout to ice him — and it worked.

The result was a missed field goal (watch here), and poor Parkey getting booed off the field by Eagles fans. Bears head coach Matt Nagy had an epic reaction to the missed kick, as did the team’s mascot — who literally died on the field.

But a new video proves that the missed kick may not have been all Parkey’s fault. It shows Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester getting his hand on the ball to tip it.

Hester confirmed as much after the game.

What a finish to a crazy game. The defending champs are still alive — by a fingertip.