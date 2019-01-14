Video: Saints troll Eagles with Meek Mill dance party in locker room after win

The Saints pulled off their biggest comeback in playoff history after falling behind 14-0 to the Eagles at the Superdome on Sunday, but came back to win, and they made sure to rub some salt in the wound with a postgame dance party in the locker room afterward.

There was plenty of talk leading up to the game, and that didn’t subside during the contest, with players from both teams chirping whenever they got the chance, especially during pivotal plays. It’s part of what made the epic game so entertaining.

Not only that, the Saints trolled the Eagles after the 20-14 win, which they did by playing Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares.” That was essentially Philly’s anthem during their magical Super Bowl run last season.

It almost looked as if they were rapping along while looking right at the Eagles players in doing so. They also busted out some great dance moves to “Choppa Style.” Check out Teddy B stomping all over the place.

What a scene. All we wanna know is, who brought the fog machine to the party? That sealed the deal.