Slipped through our fingers…Saints 20, Eagles 14

We kinda had the game right where we wanted it to be…Eagles driving for a potential winning score, only two minutes left, a chance to take the lead and possibly leave Drew Brees high and dry with little time remaining to work his own miracle finish.

Nick Foles hit Alshon Jeffery on a crossing pattern deep in Saints territory with a perfect pass…except the perfect spiral slipped right through Jeffery’s white gloves.

After taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, the Eagles were shut out in the next three. But the offense had a shot with less than three minutes to go after a Saints missed field goal kept it a one-score game, then the ill-fated pass went through the hands of wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, and fell into the arms of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore for an interception deep in Saints territory to seal the loss.

Foles ended up 18 of 31 passing for 201 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He scored a rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak, which proved to be the Eagles’ final points of the game.

Jeffery led the team in receiving with 63 yards on five receptions. The Eagles gained just 49 yards on the ground with Wendell Smallwood picking up 33 of them.