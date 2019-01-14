Michael Bennett confronts cameraman after loss to Saints (Video)

Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett has had his issues with cheap shots and emotional outbursts over the years, which is a big reason why the Seahawks elected to part ways with him. Bennett was a big headache, and it proved to be too much for the team to want to deal with.

He’s been fairly quiet in his tenure with the Eagles, and has made some big plays here and there, but hasn’t been as consistent as he was in Seattle.

Apparently, though, losing brings out that dreaded “other” side of him, as we saw after the team lost to the Saints in Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Bennett was seen getting in the face of a cameraman and confronting the poor guy on the field after the loss.

Yeesh.