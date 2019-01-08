Look: Eagles fans troll Bears, kicker Cody Parkey with 'boink' billboard

Eagles fans are wasting no time rubbing some salt in the wound of their Wild Card Round opponent, it seems.

Philadelphia was able to come away with a win in Chicago after kicker Cody Parkey — formerly of the Eagles — had a potential game-winning 43-yarder boink off the upright, then the crossbar. It fell short, and the Eagles emerged victorious.

And fans are already doing all they can to commemorate the moment, wasting no time in doing so. Check out the billboard that was recently put up, making light of the game-winning moment that saw the Eagles advance to the Divisional Round.

So, “boink boink” is a thing now.