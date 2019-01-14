Look: Alshon Jeffery, Eagles cry after brutal loss to Saints

The defending champion Eagles saw a 14-0 lead slip away in Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and it was clear that a number of players were emotional over the brutal loss.

Philadelphia tasted victory of the highest order last season, which made this particular campaign “Super Bowl or bust,” and the team didn’t get it done. They were a few plays away from punching their ticket to the NFC title game, though, and that appeared to have an effect on the team’s players.

Eagles linebacker Brandon Graham was seen crying on his way to the locker room after the loss.

Teammate Alshon Jeffery, who had a pass slip through his fingertips late in the contest, which led to the game-sealing interception, appeared to shed a few tears after that particular play.

Head coach Doug Pederson, as well as quarterback Nick Foles, were there to console Jeffery after he was emotional.

The Eagles clearly left it all on the field.