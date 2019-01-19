Crazy Eagles season in review

No way you could have predicted the thread of the Eagles’ 2018 season unless you had forecast it would be “unpredictable”. That’s a nice way of saying nothing, reminding me of one of Marty M.’s old quotes: “Well, this team is coming around, I tell ya, we’ll know more about it when we know, ya know? Sometimes you see things happening and I get excited about it, my head spins and I can’t see straight, that’s what I see in this team.”

Tommy Lawlor of Iggles Blitz put the 2018 season into this nutshell:

“At the beginning of the year, Ronald Darby was the team’s top cornerback, Jay Ajayi was the feature back, Derek Barnett was a key part of the pass rush, and Mike Wallace was the deep threat.

“At the end of the season? Rookie Avonte Maddox was the playmaking corner. Wendell Smallwood was the feature back. Daeshon Hall had replaced the guy who replaced Barnett. There was no deep threat.”

To me the 2017 Super Bowl-winning season was like Secretariat’s 31-length win in the 1973 Belmont Stakes. The 2018 Eagles season was more like Secretariat’s 3rd-place finish in the Wood Memorial that same year. The horse was suffering from an abscessed tooth which was undiagnosed before the race.

The setback of Secretariat caused many of his fans to jeer, just as many of we Eagles fans sort of lost faith when the team was 4-6.

“He just didn’t have his punch today. had him in the clear on the backside and I tried to move him up, but he didn’t respond when I hit him at about the half‐mile pole”, said his jockey Ron Turcotte. “Coming into the stretch I got into him again, but once more I felt that he wasn’t himself.

“He bore in a little going into the stretch. He finished good, but not with his usual kick.”

That in effect summarizes the 2018 Eagles season—we finished good, but not with our previous year’s kick (no pun intended).

Lawlor’s highlight chapter of the season?

“The high point of the season for me came when the Eagles went to Los Angeles and beat the Rams. That was a sign that the team wasn’t just beating bad opponents. They could go play with anyone, anywhere. I think that win gave the players tremendous confidence. I know it made me believe in them.

The next week Nick Foles set a franchise record with 471 passing yards. He drove the team down the field to set up Jake Elliott with a chance to win the game. Elliott nailed the kick and the Eagles beat the Texans 32-30.