Alshon Jeffery surprises second-graders who wrote encouragement letters to him after dropped pass (Video)

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery let arguably the biggest pass of the team’s 2018 campaign slip through his fingers in Sunday’s Divisional Round loss to the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome — leading to a game-sealing interception — but he still had support from a number of young children in the Philadelphia area, despite what other Eagles fans thought about him.

A second-grade class wrote letters of encouragement to Jeffery, such as this one shown below.

Jeffery was clearly moved by their gesture — so much so that he paid a visit to the second-grade class in West Chester. Check out this awesome surprise.

A great gesture by Alshon, for sure.