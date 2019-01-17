Select Page

Alshon Jeffery surprises second-graders who wrote encouragement letters to him after dropped pass (Video)

Posted by | Jan 17, 2019 | ,

Alshon Jeffery surprises second-graders who wrote encouragement letters to him after dropped pass (Video)
Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery let arguably the biggest pass of the team’s 2018 campaign slip through his fingers in Sunday’s Divisional Round loss to the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome — leading to a game-sealing interception — but he still had support from a number of young children in the Philadelphia area, despite what other Eagles fans thought about him.

A second-grade class wrote letters of encouragement to Jeffery, such as this one shown below.

Jeffery was clearly moved by their gesture — so much so that he paid a visit to the second-grade class in West Chester. Check out this awesome surprise.

A great gesture by Alshon, for sure.

Eagles, NFL

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Alshon Jeffery surprises second-graders who wrote encouragement letters to him after dropped pass (Video)



Related Posts

Eagles and fans look ahead to “NEXT!”…

Eagles and fans look ahead to “NEXT!”…

January 15, 2019

How Technology Makes You More Connected as a Sports Fan

How Technology Makes You More Connected as a Sports Fan

August 24, 2017

Formula for an Eagles upset of the Saints

Formula for an Eagles upset of the Saints

January 11, 2019

Eagles vs. England

Eagles vs. England

March 21, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino