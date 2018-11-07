Jason Kelce goes off on rant about Cowboys franchise, fans

The Cowboys are often referred to as “America’s Team,” but one particular Eagles player doesn’t necessarily view them that way.

It’s true that Dallas has fans all over the country, but they don’t travel like they did in decades past. Steelers, Packers, even Giants/Eagles fans are known to show up at road games all over the country, whereas the Cowboys don’t do it as much as they used to.

Still, they’re labeled “America’s Team,” but Eagles center Jason Kelce doesn’t agree with it at all. Check out what he had to say during a recent radio appearance on 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia.

“There’s certainly a rivalry there, we play them twice a year,” Kelce said, via CBS Sports. “I would say mostly I just don’t think a lot of players, in particular me, just don’t really like the franchise, the organization, what it stands for — what it’s always stood for. This goes back to the lockout when they were getting replacement players, how outspoken the Dallas Cowboys franchise was in ending that.

“I’ve just never really appreciated what the organization — and what its fans really stood for. A lot of fair weather people from across the country that just kind of fell in love because they’re winners instead of having any type of emotional connection to the team whatsoever.”

That should fire up Cowboys fans for Sunday night’s game at Lincoln Financial Field.