The Philadelphia Eagles run game received some unfortunate news on Monday with Jay Ajayi suffering a torn ACL in the team’s 23-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. As a result, the team is placing him on injured reserve, ending his season.

Why is #Eagles RB Jay Ajayi on Injured Reserve? He tore his ACL, source said. He’s out for the season and for someone who already had major knee issues, this is another one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2018

It’s the latest setback for the defending Super Bowl champs who find themselves with a 2-3 record early in the season. He’s the ninth Eagles player to head to I.R. in 2018, the most prominent of which is defensive tackle, Timmy Jernigan. It’s uncertain as to when Ajayi sustained the injury.

The 25-year-old Ajayi was continuing his role as the lead back in the Eagles offense. Through five games, he toted the ball 45 times, rushed for 184 yards and found the end zone three times, all of which led the team.

The move certainly affects Philly’s depth at the position. Ajayi was far from a true bell cow with Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement sharing reps in the Eagles backfield. But him being out of the picture means those two will undoubtedly be forced into a heavier workload.

Ajayi is well-known for having a standout sophomore campaign during the 2016 season. That year, the Boise State product ran for 1,272 yards, a total good enough for fourth-best in the NFL. It played a prominent role in his team at the time, the Miami Dolphins, finishing with a 10-6 record and making the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

It’s a crushing blow for Ajayi who’s in a contract year. There certainly remains the possibility that, as a result of the injury, he’s played his last down with the Eagles. Injury aside, he’ll remain one of the more prominent free agents at running back in 2019. It’s a list that includes Le’Veon Bell, Mark Ingram, and Latavius Murray among others.

The Eagles are facing some quick turnaround this week. They’re out of the gate right off the bat in Week Six with their first game sans Ajayi taking place this coming Thursday against the New York Giants. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium gets underway at 8:20 p.m. ET.

