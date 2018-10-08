Ouch! Eagles spanked by Vikings, 23-21

Checking in late here as I just returned from Smith Island, where we have no internet but we do have digital airwave TV—whereby I was able to watch the Fox broadcast of the Vikings-Eagles game in its entirety. A few adjectives I have for the performance by the Birds can be printed here, among them grim, disjointed, and wacky.

There were a few shining moments in all three phases, but enough gaffes also to make me numb to the eventual outcome. The Eagles got some late catch-up offense with no timeouts remaining, or the score would have looked as lopsided as the game really was.

I’ll do the game summary and the stats and update the injuries as an add-on to this blurg later, for now I’ve got three more hours on the road to travel yet before I get to my next computer.

Just some quick impressions of the game which I watched in total sobriety:

-Kirk Cousins was very, very good at his job yesterday;

-Is Coach Marty calling our offense? We were awful a lot on 3rd-and-reasonable…

-We can’t cover Thielen, who runs a 4.4. What are we gonna do against guys even faster?

-Linval Joseph beat Lane Johnson causing a strip-sack fumble and a defensive score…Is it just me or is Lane Johnson off his game so far this season?

-False start penalties and illegal formations have gotten to the ridiculous stage with the Eagles offense;

-Horrible call went against innocent Michael Bennett on a roughing the passer penalty in the 1st half; that was a 3-to-10 point swing right there;

-Jay Ajayi’s fumble at the Vikings 5 to start the second half was a back-breaker (no pun)…coming away with no points there basically ended up costing us the game.

-Carson Wentz was getting crushed again by leaky protection…this can’t go on much longer. Big V and Sir Isaac tried their best to fill in on the left side of the line, but everything together just wore down.

-Our guys actually made a game of it trailing 20-14 with 12:05 left in the fourth. Nigel Bradham pounced on a fumbled lateral (backwards pass) by Cousins. But penalties and ineptitude ended that threat and the Birds had to punt once again. Starting at their own 11 with 9:11 to play, the Vikings used short passes to elude pressure and move the ball into Eagles territory and eventually increased their lead to 23-14 thanks to Bailey 52-yard field goal with 2:47 to play. For all intents, that was the game.

-Horrible waste of timeouts by the Eagles in the 2nd half… Play clock running down, 12 men on the field, really dumb challenge of an in-bounds pass completion made by Doug…They really could have used those TO’s to extend the game in the final 4 minutes.

-Disturbing confusion on defense at times for the Eagles…tackling was once again infected with whiffs, too. I must admit, though, those Vikings receivers and RBs looked very difficult to bring down in the open field. They as a group are fast and much quicker than I remember. That may be because Cousins is throwing to them this year, and he has the knack of hitting guys in full stride. He is clearly an upgrade over Case Keenum.

We take a 2-3 record into a divisional match with the Giants this coming Thursday night.

I shall return with the numbers.

* * * * * * * * * * * *