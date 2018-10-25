KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 07: Jalen Ramsey #20, cornerback with the Jacksonville Jaguars, spoke to a referee during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) ***Jalen Ramsey***

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing across the pond against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. They will also have only one active veteran cornerback in the game. Jalen Ramsey is going to be active and he will have three rookies playing alongside him.

#Jaguars CBs AJ Bouye (calf) and Tyler Patmon (neck) not traveling to London… Healthy Jaguars corners:

*Jalen Ramsey (All-Pro)

*Quenton Meeks (rookie)

*Tre Herndon (rookie)

*Dee Delaney (rookie) — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) October 25, 2018

This news comes after reports earlier today that A.J. Bouye was walking around with a boot on his foot. Nickel corner D.J. Hayden has been out for the past five weeks with a toe injury and will also not be playing.

Lone Veteran

Yes, Jalen Ramsey will be the lone veteran corner playing for the Jaguars this Sunday. So far this season, most of the injuries have been on offense. It appears the defense is getting the injury bug now.

The cornerbacks playing with Ramsey this week have barely any NFL experience. Quenton Meeks, Tre Herndon, and Dee Delaney are all undrafted rookies hoping to make an impact for the Jaguars on Sunday.

Without CBs A.J. Bouye (calf), D.J. Hayden (toe), and Tyler Patmon (neck), the #Jaguars will be starting UDFA rookie CBs Quenton Meeks outside and Tre Herndon in the slot alongside Jalen Ramsey. Meeks and Herndon have each played TWO (2) defensive snaps this season. — Nick Mensio (@NickMensio) October 25, 2018

Nick Mensio of Rotoworld reports that Meeks and Herndon have both only played two defensive snaps this season. With three unproven rookies playing, you have to wonder how many times the ball will be thrown Ramsey’s way. Even more concerning is the fact that Carson Wentz has only thrown one interception this season. Conversely, Ramsey doesn’t have any picks yet. These facts are concerning because the Eagles receiving corps is no pushover.

Eagles Receiving Corps

The Eagles have five different receivers (not including running backs) that have caught a touchdown pass this season. Tight End Zach Ertz leads the team in receiving yards (618) and is tied for second in touchdowns with two. Alshon Jeffery leads the team in receiving touchdowns with four and has 306 yards receiving in four games played. It’s likely that Jalen Ramsey will get a good share of his snaps covering Ertz and Jeffery. The question is how the rookies will handle the other receivers.

One receiver, in particular, could be a problem in this game. Fourth-year receiver Nelson Agholor will be playing out of the slot. Agholor has 38 receptions for 323 yards and one touchdown this season. But it is reported that head coach Doug Pederson mentioned in his weekly presser that specific plays are designed for Agholor each week. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Pederson tries to attack the Jaguars defense from the slot. This would force Tre Herndon to play well against the 20th overall pick from 2015. Only time will tell if he is up for the challenge.

What All of This Means for the Defense

Luckily, cornerback isn’t the only position on defense. It will be important for the rest of the defense to perhaps carry more than their weight this game. The Jaguars are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Can the defense play well enough to win the London game for the whole team?

For that to happen, all positions on defense must step up. Middle linebacker Myles Jack needs to have a strong outing both with his play, and communication with his teammates.

Communication is key, as there were blown coverages in the game against the Dallas Cowboys. If the secondary can stick to their assignments and the line can get enough pressure, things will run smoothly. But with Philadelphia’s quick RPO offense, they’d better keep on their toes.

The Last Word

The injury woes that the Jacksonville Jaguars are facing is certainly less than favorable. Also, Jalen Ramsey cannot be expected to fly all over the field covering for the rookie corners. But, it would be nice for the trash talker to finally get his first pick this season. Over all, the defense needs to limit mistakes and get off the field on third down. Defense has been the team’s strength the past few years and it’s time to show it.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on