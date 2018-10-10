Eagles trade rumors: Could team acquire LeSean McCoy from Bills?

The Eagles appear to have been suffering from a bit of the post-Super Bowl bug, as a number of the team’s running backs are banged up.

Right now, the team doesn’t even really have a featured back, in the wake of Jay Ajayi’s season-ending knee injury. Ajayi tore his ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, which makes things interesting, as Darren Sproles has been fighting through injury as well.

As such, the Eagles have been doing their due diligence on running backs potentially available for trade. It was known that they inquired about Le’Veon Bell, but right now, it doesn’t look like the Steelers running back will play for anyone but his team — if he even plays at all this season.

Instead, the Eagles are now in the market for LeSean McCoy, who has made it clear he’s unhappy in Buffalo. McCoy began his career in Philadelphia, but a rift with then-head coach Chip Kelly led to his departure. And now it’s possible that he could be reuniting with his old team, as the Eagles reportedly inquired about his services.

The #Eagles have reached out to the #Bills about a possible trade for LeSean McCoy, per source. Philly just lost RB Jay Ajayi for the season due to a torn ACL. McCoy spent the first 6 seasons of his career with the Eagles and is the franchise all-time leading rusher. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) October 9, 2018

McCoy is set to earn roughly $9 million during the remainder of the season, so the Eagles could afford him. A lot will depend on the health of Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood, but both backs are undersized, so it would make sense for the team to bring in a physical, workhorse running back, as the offense is in need of a boost.