Running back DeMarco Murray announced his retirement from the National Football League Friday afternoon, putting a cap on a career that lasted seven seasons.

DeMarco Murray has announced his retirement from the NFL on ESPN’s NFL Live. Since being drafted in 2011, Murray’s production ranked among the best in the NFL. During his career, he ranked 3rd in Rush attempts (1,604), 3rd in Rush yards (7,174) and 4th in Rush TD (49). pic.twitter.com/Ij2S4YNtW6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 13, 2018

Murray was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent his first four years in the league. While he struggled to stay healthy in his first two seasons, Murray found his groove in year three, breaking the mark of 1,000 yards rushing in a season for the first time and earning the first of his three Pro Bowl appearances.

Murray followed that up with the best season of his career, rushing for 1,845 yards and posting 2,261 yards from scrimmage, earning him the title of the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year and being named a first-team All-Pro running back.

Murray would alienate many Cowboys fans the following season when he signed a five-year, $42 million contract with the team’s NFC East rival Philadephia Eagles. Unfortunately for Murray, his performance didn’t come anywhere close to the hype surrounding his signing and he was traded to the Tennessee Titans after only one season.

Murray would go on to spend his final two seasons in the league with the Titans. He led the AFC in rushing in his first year with 1,287 yards, but saw that number almost cut in half the following year with only 659 yards rushing in 15 games. Murray would finish the season, and his career, the way he spent most of it — on the injury report — after tearing his MCL late in the season. The Titans released Murray on March 8th of this year.

Murray said earlier this off-season that he still believes he has what it takes to be a feature back in the NFL. Murray said he had tryouts with several teams and made it clear he could still contribute. He even turned down a tryout with the New Orleans Saints where he would have been the third-string back at best. At 30 years old and coming off a major knee injury, however, it’s unlikely Murray would have been the number one back with any team he signed with.

Murray announced his formal retirement Friday afternoon on ESPN’s NFL Live.

