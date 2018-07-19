Select Page

Nick Foles dominating NFL merchandise, jersey sales

NFL training camps around the league will soon be open, and fans have been flocking to buy jerseys to support their favorite players.

Normally, marquee players such as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers dominate jersey sales, but not this year.

No, instead, it’s all about the quarterback that managed to defeat Brady in Super Bowl LII back in February: Nick Foles.

Foles came in at No. 1 in jersey sales for March 1 – May 31, with Brady behind him at No. 2. Dak Prescott was No. 5, and Rodgers came in at No. 6, according to data from the NFLPA.

It’s interesting that Wentz was just behind Brady, at No. 3. Eagles fans have been coming out in full force to support the world champions.

