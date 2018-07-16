Select Page

Look: Carson Wentz marries girlfriend Maddie Oberg, Eagles players attend wedding

Posted by | Jul 16, 2018 | ,

Look: Carson Wentz marries girlfriend Maddie Oberg, Eagles players attend wedding
It’s been quite the year for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

He’s now a Super Bowl champion, and, most importantly, is progressing extremely well in his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered back in December. Wentz is currently on track to play in Week 1.

Not only that, he’s been making huge strides off the field as well. He married his longtime girlfriend, Maddie Oberg, over the weekend. And, as you might imagine, a number of his Eagles teammates attended the wedding. Tight ends Zach Ertz and Trey Burton were groomsmen, as well as former Eagles wideout Jordan Matthews.

For the record, Wentz popped the question just a few days after the team emerged victorious in Super Bowl LII.

It’s hard not to root for a genuine, likable guy such as Wentz.

Eagles, NFL

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Look: Carson Wentz marries girlfriend Maddie Oberg, Eagles players attend wedding



Related Posts

Running Back DeMarco Murray Announces Retirement

Running Back DeMarco Murray Announces Retirement

July 13, 2018

Eagles naysayers are out already, and it's barely the start of training camp

Eagles naysayers are out already, and it&#039;s barely the start of training camp

July 10, 2018

More Eagles players in the Hall of Fame than we think…

More Eagles players in the Hall of Fame than we think…

July 15, 2018

How Technology Makes You More Connected as a Sports Fan

How Technology Makes You More Connected as a Sports Fan

August 24, 2017

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino