Look: Carson Wentz marries girlfriend Maddie Oberg, Eagles players attend wedding

It’s been quite the year for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

He’s now a Super Bowl champion, and, most importantly, is progressing extremely well in his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered back in December. Wentz is currently on track to play in Week 1.

Not only that, he’s been making huge strides off the field as well. He married his longtime girlfriend, Maddie Oberg, over the weekend. And, as you might imagine, a number of his Eagles teammates attended the wedding. Tight ends Zach Ertz and Trey Burton were groomsmen, as well as former Eagles wideout Jordan Matthews.

For the record, Wentz popped the question just a few days after the team emerged victorious in Super Bowl LII.

It’s hard not to root for a genuine, likable guy such as Wentz.