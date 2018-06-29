The controversy continues—my all-time Eagles training camp roster gets trashed!

Nobody apparently wants to see my annual 90-man training camp roster of the top Eagles players of all time anymore. The current trend is to limit the list to the mythical “Top 10”, that sort of thing. I blame the attention deficit disorder of the younger generation. Go ahead, walk about with yer noses in yer mobile phones!Okay, I yield to the majority for now. But remember, my old format gave recognition not only to the players from all eras but also the coaches, trainers, equipment managers, general managers and team doctors.But for the sake of conformity, I’ll walk away and live to post my all-time Eagles TC roster another day.

Here is the kind of thing the kids want today—TOP 10 ALL-TIME!

I don’t necessarily agree with this list, because 10 is not enough. But…

With the Eagles rich history of talented players, who are the greatest Philadelphia Eagles of all time? Jeff Kerr on 247Sports broke the list down to his best 10, and yes, there are members of the current Super Bowl champions on this list.