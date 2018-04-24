It’s starting to become more and more common for professional sports teams to skip the White House visit, now that President Donald Trump has taken office.

The Warriors voted as a team and elected not to celebrate their title win with Trump in the White House, but the Astros did. Jose Altuve was extremely passive-aggressive toward the POTUS, though, which made for some awkward moments during the ceremony.

As for the world champion Philadelphia Eagles, they’re still figuring out what they want to do. The team released a statement through a spokesperson.

“We have been in contact with White House representatives and are currently discussing the logistics of an upcoming visit to Washington,” a spokesman for the Eagles said on Monday, via to the New York Times. “We are honored to receive this invitation and view this not only as an opportunity to be recognized for our on-field accomplishments but also as an opportunity to engage in productive dialogue with the leaders of our country.”

With outspoken players such as Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long, it won’t be surprising if the team skips out on the visit. They may have a “prior engagement” during that particular week.

Related

View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Will Philadelphia Eagles visit Donald Trump in White House to celebrate title win?