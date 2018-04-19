PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 27: The Oakland Raiders select Gareon Conley from Ohio State with the 24th pick at the 2017 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

YWT #17- Philadelphia Eagles Draft Preview

Round one of the NFL draft is on April 26th, 2018. It is quickly approaching. The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl Champions, meaning they will go into the draft with the 32nd overall pick. Mike talks to Nick Maccarone, scout for Inside The Pylon. He joins the You Would Think: The Philly Sports Podcast to talk about the Super Bowl win, and who impressed him the most.

Nick and Mike also talk about the upcoming NFL draft. While the Eagles have the 32nd pick, the also have zero picks in rounds three and four. The guys also talk about what the Eagles roster could potentially look like come Week 1, including a question that everybody has been asking: Is Nick Foles on the roster? Nick answers all of this on this week’s episode of You Would Think.

