Howie be nimble, Howie be quick…

The problem with any mock draft for the Eagles this year is the fluid nature of what will be happening on actual Draft Weekend. Nearly every pick by every other team will be preceded by at least one phone call from or to Howie Roseman. That’s because Howie will be looking to move up, back and sideways in order to fill in some big blanks on his dance card. He will be reactive and proactive all at the same time.

Where they have their prospects ranked is important, but the Eagles are at the mercy of chasing the “best of the rest”… that’s because going into the Draft as structured this year, this is the Wasteland format they are facing, unless some serious trades get done leading up to the Draft:

You just know that draft order is gonna change as Howie dances around and does his thing.

Our own draft specialist ~BROZ has a new mock draft coming out on Wednesday for Drafttek.

Rumor is ~BROZ will be picking a linebacker this go-around (last week he had DT Maurice Hurst falling to the Eagles at #32 overall). Tommy Lawlor has the Eagles picking versatile DB Justin Reid out of Stanford in Lawlor’s first mock draft.

The point is I have real doubts about exactly where we’ll be picking in Round 1—if at all! I can easily see Howie’s trading the #32 overall pick backwards in order to get a 2nd and a 3rd Round pick, or some kind of reasonable package, based on who’s still left on his draft board and which other teams are in his ear.

Anyway, here are the current Top 48 prospects and their changing rank values as Drafttek sees it:

If Howie can pull off a trade of existing personnel or a draft pick swap to end up with any two of these guys between #20 and #48, I would call it the best Draft Dance he’s ever done.