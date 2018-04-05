Doug Pederson throws out first pitch at Phillies game wearing Roy Halladay jersey

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is a popular guy in the Philadelphia area, so it was no surprise that he was asked to throw out the first pitch before Thursday’s Marlins-Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park.

Pederson wore a Roy Halladay No. 34 jersey to honor the former Phillies pitcher, who passed away in November after a plane he was flying crashed.

It’s no secret that Pederson has an arm and can really sling a football, being that he’s a former quarterback, but fans learned that he can hurl a baseball as well. Pederson delivered a perfect strike from the mound, and received plenty of cheers from fans.

What a moment. Doug Pederson, wearing a Roy Halladay jersey, delivers a perfect strike before the first pitch of today’s game. pic.twitter.com/gKt5ZkTacp — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 5, 2018

It’s safe to say that 2018 has been a pretty great year for Pederson thus far.