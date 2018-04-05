Pederson wore a Roy Halladay No. 34 jersey to honor the former Phillies pitcher, who passed away in November after a plane he was flying crashed.
It’s no secret that Pederson has an arm and can really sling a football, being that he’s a former quarterback, but fans learned that he can hurl a baseball as well. Pederson delivered a perfect strike from the mound, and received plenty of cheers from fans.
It’s safe to say that 2018 has been a pretty great year for Pederson thus far.
View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Doug Pederson throws out first pitch at Phillies game wearing Roy Halladay jersey