Defensive tackle Bennie Logan has agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans on a one-year, $4 million contract, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. His new deal allows him to make up to $5 million with incentives. Logan spent the last season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Logan, a firm defensive nose tackle since his emergence into the league in 2013, is a savvy veteran who has established himself as a serviceable and above average tackle. Drafted 67th overall in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of LSU, Logan began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last season with the Chiefs, Logan played in 15 games and started 12. His production went up from the 2016 season with Philly, racking up 52 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Logan hasn’t played in all 16 games since his first two seasons in the league, but he has never missed more than three games per season. Logan was the primary starter on a defensive line that featured Chris Jones and Allen Bailey and also features good linebackers in Justin Houston, Derrick Johnson, and Reggie Ragland.

He made a name for himself and developed into a solid tackle in Philadelphia under Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson. His biggest strength over the years has been his stout run stopping ability. It has helped him rack up high tackling totals over the years, including last season.

2016 with Philadelphia was probably his best season thus far. He had a career-high 2.5 sacks and was a staple in Pederson’s first season as coach.

Logan, 28, played at LSU under Les Miles. He is a Louisiana native, from Coushatta and played his high school ball at Coushatta Red River. He played alongside former first rounder and current Los Angeles Ram Michael Brockers.

