32 Luftballons pick from ~BROZ gives Eagles a hybrid defensive back…

That’s cool, I guess… I mean, if we end up stuck at #32 in the first round of the NFL Draft, we could do worse than a solid, versatile defensive pick for the future of the secondary.

Here’s ~BROZ’ latest pick for the Eagles at Drafttek in the 1st Round at pick #32:

Mike Hughes

UCF

CB

Reach/Value: +4

Height:

5’10”

Weight:

189

“The object of this mock draft is not necessarily stating what I think the Eagles should do with their picks, but rather to predict what I think they will do with their picks. Luckily, I’m a B.P.A. kinda guy, and the Eagles are a B.P.A. kinda team. For weeks, DT Maurice Hurst has been the pick here, a choice that leaned heavily toward the talent of the player rather than the need at the position. If the draft on April 26th played out the way this CMD did, I think the Eagles would spend all 10 of their allotted minutes fielding calls from teams jonesing for Lamar Jackson or Mason Rudolph. Chances are, the Eagles have a group of five or so players they’d love to see slip to within their range at 32. If that happens, I think they “stick and pick”. If all the players they have draft-crushes on are gone, then it’s very likely that the guy they could pick at #32 would be very similar to the guy they could pick at #42 or #50. In this scenario, the Eagles would likely sell their pick to the highest bidder amongst the QB-desperate teams.”

“So the question is, would CB Mike Hughes inspire the Eagles to run to the podium with his name on the card, or drop back 10 spots to acquire a third-round pick? In my opinion, it would be Option C: wait and hope to get your socks knocked off with an above-market-value offer, but then happily taking Hughes if nothing crazy was offered. The Eagles have few holes on their roster, but slot corner and returner are probably the two biggest. Like Rasul Douglas a year ago, Hughes has a knack for finding the ball when it’s in the air. Unlike Douglas, Hughes has very quick feet, great change of direction, and the ability to recover quickly using his speed if he is beaten. Hughes notched four INTs and 11 passes broken up in 2017. More importantly for the Eagles next year, Hughes scored on one punt return and two kickoffs, showing his versatility in the return game. In my book, Hughes is easily one of the 20 best players in the Draft.” – Broz, Eagles Analyst

There you have it… I do like that ~BROZ is looking at the punt/kickoff return aspect of young Mike. Like I said, if we end up sticking at #32 overall, this kid checks off a lot of boxes.

Sometimes you just gotta float a balloon when you’re drafting at the end of the line.

