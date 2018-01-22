Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Eagles 38, Vikings 7

I can say no more. It happened! Eagles will take on Tom Thumb and the Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

Final:

1 2 3 4 T MIN 7 0 0 0 7 PHI 7 17 7 7 38 FIRST QUARTER MIN PHI

Kyle Rudolph 25 Yd pass from Case Keenum (Kai Forbath Kick) 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:46 7 0

Patrick Robinson 50 Yd Interception Return (Jake Elliott Kick) 6 plays, 14 yards, 2:03 7 7 SECOND QUARTER MIN PHI

LeGarrette Blount 11 Yd Run (Jake Elliott Kick) 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:20 7 14

Alshon Jeffery 53 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick) 7 plays, 76 yards, 2:07 7 21

Jake Elliott 38 Yd Field Goal 4 plays, 60 yards, 0:29 7 24 THIRD QUARTER MIN PHI

Torrey Smith 41 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick) 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:55 7 31 FOURTH QUARTER MIN PHI

Alshon Jeffery 5 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick) 12 plays, 92 yards, 7:11 7 38 Matchup



1st Downs 22 27 Passing 1st downs 17 19 Rushing 1st downs 4 7 1st downs from penalties 1 1 3rd down efficiency 6-13 10-14 4th down efficiency 0-2 0-0 Total Plays 67 64 Total Yards 333 456 Total Drives 9 9 Yards per Play 5.0 7.1 Passing 263 346 Comp-Att 28-48 26-33 Yards per pass 5.4 10.2 Interceptions thrown 2 0 Sacks-Yards Lost 1-8 1-6 Rushing 70 110 Rushing Attempts 18 30 Yards per rush 3.9 3.7 Red Zone (Made-Att) 0-3 2-2 Penalties 2-19 4-55 Turnovers 3 0 Fumbles lost 1 0 Interceptions thrown 2 0 Defensive / Special Teams TDs 0 1 Possession 25:56 34:04



Philadelphia Passing Philadelphia Passing C/ATT YDS TD INT SACKS N. Foles 26/33 352 3 0 1-6 TEAM 26/33 346 3 0 1-6



Philadelphia Rushing Philadelphia Rushing



Philadelphia Receiving Philadelphia Receiving



Philadelphia Defense Philadelphia Defense



Philadelphia Interceptions Philadelphia Interceptions



Minnesota Passing Minnesota Passing C/ATT YDS TD INT SACKS C. Keenum 28/48 271 1 2 1-8 TEAM 28/48 263 1 2 1-8



Minnesota Rushing Minnesota Rushing



Minnesota Receiving Minnesota Receiving