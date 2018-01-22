I can say no more. It happened! Eagles will take on Tom Thumb and the Patriots in Super Bowl 52.
Final:
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MIN
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|PHI
|7
|17
|7
|7
|38
|FIRST QUARTER
|MIN
|PHI
|
Kyle Rudolph 25 Yd pass from Case Keenum (Kai Forbath Kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:46
|7
|0
|
Patrick Robinson 50 Yd Interception Return (Jake Elliott Kick)
6 plays, 14 yards, 2:03
|7
|7
|SECOND QUARTER
|MIN
|PHI
|
LeGarrette Blount 11 Yd Run (Jake Elliott Kick)
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:20
|7
|14
|
Alshon Jeffery 53 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick)
7 plays, 76 yards, 2:07
|7
|21
|
Jake Elliott 38 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 60 yards, 0:29
|7
|24
|THIRD QUARTER
|MIN
|PHI
|
Torrey Smith 41 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick)
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:55
|7
|31
|FOURTH QUARTER
|MIN
|PHI
|
Alshon Jeffery 5 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick)
12 plays, 92 yards, 7:11
|7
|38
|Matchup
|1st Downs
|22
|27
|Passing 1st downs
|17
|19
|Rushing 1st downs
|4
|7
|1st downs from penalties
|1
|1
|3rd down efficiency
|6-13
|10-14
|4th down efficiency
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Plays
|67
|64
|Total Yards
|333
|456
|Total Drives
|9
|9
|Yards per Play
|5.0
|7.1
|Passing
|263
|346
|Comp-Att
|28-48
|26-33
|Yards per pass
|5.4
|10.2
|Interceptions thrown
|2
|0
|Sacks-Yards Lost
|1-8
|1-6
|Rushing
|70
|110
|Rushing Attempts
|18
|30
|Yards per rush
|3.9
|3.7
|Red Zone (Made-Att)
|0-3
|2-2
|Penalties
|2-19
|4-55
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles lost
|1
|0
|Interceptions thrown
|2
|0
|Defensive / Special Teams TDs
|0
|1
|Possession
|25:56
|34:04
|C/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|SACKS
|N. Foles
|26/33
|352
|3
|0
|1-6
|TEAM
|26/33
|346
|3
|0
|1-6
|C/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|SACKS
|C. Keenum
|28/48
|271
|1
|2
|1-8
|TEAM
|28/48
|263
|1
|2
|1-8
View the original article on Eagles Eye Blog: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Eagles 38, Vikings 7