Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Eagles 38, Vikings 7
I can say no more. It happened! Eagles will take on Tom Thumb and the Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

Final:

1 2 3 4 T
MIN 7 0 0 0 7
PHI 7 17 7 7 38
FIRST QUARTER MIN PHI
Kyle Rudolph 25 Yd pass from Case Keenum (Kai Forbath Kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:46
 7 0
Patrick Robinson 50 Yd Interception Return (Jake Elliott Kick)
6 plays, 14 yards, 2:03
 7 7
SECOND QUARTER MIN PHI
LeGarrette Blount 11 Yd Run (Jake Elliott Kick)
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:20
 7 14
Alshon Jeffery 53 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick)
7 plays, 76 yards, 2:07
 7 21
Jake Elliott 38 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 60 yards, 0:29
 7 24
THIRD QUARTER MIN PHI
Torrey Smith 41 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick)
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:55
 7 31
FOURTH QUARTER MIN PHI
Alshon Jeffery 5 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick)
12 plays, 92 yards, 7:11
 7 38
Matchup

1st Downs 22 27
Passing 1st downs 17 19
Rushing 1st downs 4 7
1st downs from penalties 1 1
3rd down efficiency 6-13 10-14
4th down efficiency 0-2 0-0
Total Plays 67 64
Total Yards 333 456
Total Drives 9 9
Yards per Play 5.0 7.1
Passing 263 346
Comp-Att 28-48 26-33
Yards per pass 5.4 10.2
Interceptions thrown 2 0
Sacks-Yards Lost 1-8 1-6
Rushing 70 110
Rushing Attempts 18 30
Yards per rush 3.9 3.7
Red Zone (Made-Att) 0-3 2-2
Penalties 2-19 4-55
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles lost 1 0
Interceptions thrown 2 0
Defensive / Special Teams TDs 0 1
Possession 25:56 34:04


Philadelphia Passing
C/ATT YDS TD INT SACKS
N. Foles 26/33 352 3 0 1-6
TEAM 26/33 346 3 0 1-6


Minnesota Passing
C/ATT YDS TD INT SACKS
C. Keenum 28/48 271 1 2 1-8
TEAM 28/48 263 1 2 1-8


